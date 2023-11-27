Monday, November 27, 2023 – Grey’s Anatomy actors, Scott and Marika Foley are suing Connecticut’s Westport Public Schools after their son ate TCH-laced candy that was found on a school bus.

According to the suit, which was filed earlier this month in Stamford Superior Court, the chocolate candy their son and another child consumed in December 2022 was laced with Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, the chemical in cannabis that causes consumers to become high.

The Foleys, and another parent – Elizabeth Carpenter – who is also listed as a plaintiff, say the students had to be treated at both an urgent care facility in Westport, and at Norwalk Hospital due to illness brought on by the cannabis chocolate.

Another student at Long Lots Elementary in Westport found the bag on the bus that contained what looked like regular candy and gave it to the two students who became ill, the suit alleges.

The two children complained to their nanny about an hour after consuming the laced candy, which was left on a bus by a high school student, that they were feeling confused and dizzy.

The caretaker became worried that the kids had ‘eaten something that they should not have eaten.’

When the Foleys arrived back at their home, they say they noticed their son’s friend had ‘lost all of the color from her face,’ and had sunken eyes with ‘dark circles under them.’

Their own child, they described as looking ‘sickly’ and ‘lethargic.’

Following the incident, the couple claims that their child ‘would come home and tell us that principal [Kimberly] Ambrosio would ask him not to speak about what happened; both children were being bullied and called drug addicts; and the rumors were flying because there was no message from the school district as to what happened.’

‘Our family, the victims of this terrible incident, have been treated as if we are the criminals or perpetrators of some offense,’ the filing reads. ‘No one from the school or district called to check in on the well being of [the children].’

The lawsuit claims that lack of transparency has resulted in emotional distress for the children and parents.

In addition to the Westport Board of Education, the school district’s superintendent, Thomas Scarice, and the DATTCO bus company are also named as defendants in the suit.

DATTCO, the bus company used by Westport schools in 2022, was to supposed to have its drivers check buses for sleeping children following each drop-off run, but that did not happen the day the incident happened.

A 15-year-old Staples High School student admitted to the police to leaving the bag on the bus, which had been used for a run before going to pick up the younger students.

The company disciplined the driver of the bus, but has refused to release the complete surveillance video footage from the vehicle on the day the kids ingested the weed-infused candy.

Superintendent Scarice, who is paid more than $300,000 annually to oversee the Westport School District, was reluctant to make the school community aware of the details of what happened on the school bus, the suit says.

He claimed, in part, that another child who had also ingested some of the candy had parents who did not want the matter to be disclosed or publicized.