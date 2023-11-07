Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – A granddad who went viral for consuming half a tub of paint thinking it was a pot of yoghurt has died.

Bobby, 91, from New York, became an overnight sensation after granddaughter Alex Stein posted a hilarious photo in February 2019, with paint around his mouth.

“Sooo my grandpa ate half a quart of paint today thinking it was yogurt [sic],” Alex said in her Twitter post in 2019 of her paint-splattered grandfather, side by side with an empty paint pot.

Luckily, Bobby and his insides were not affected after the unusual snack.

“Update: his stomach’s completely unfazed,” Alex added to the thread four days later.

But on Thursday, November 2, 2023, Alex shared the sad news that Bobby had died this summer.

“Today would’ve been Bobby’s 92nd birthday. For those who don’t know, he passed away peacefully in his sleep this June,” she wrote on Instagram.

“And though he’s missed tremendously, he really did live a long, happy, healthy & fulfilling life as a doctor, musician, father, and grandfather.”

Tributes have been pouring in for the “Paint-Eating Grandpa”, as fans around the globe mourned the loss of the retired psychiatrist and shared the joy he brought them.

“Pouring one out for you Bobby,” one Instagram user wrote.

Bobby was a self-confessed yoghurt connoisseur, devouring up to nearly seven litres of yoghurt every week, Alex told the Daily Mail.