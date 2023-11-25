Saturday, November 25, 2023 – Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura has insisted that President William Ruto’s government-to-government oil deal with the Saudi Arabian Government was necessary.

In a detailed seven-page statement on Thursday clearing the state from the controversial Ksh17 billion deal, Mwaura pointed an accusatory finger at former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime for leaving an economy on the brink of collapse.

He argued that when Ruto took over the reins in September 2022, some petrol outlets were already facing fuel shortages caused by the deficit of dollars to pay for consignments, leaving Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) exposed.

Ruto, as a result, was forced to enter into a deal utilizing the local currency and extending the payment period from five days to six months.

“All this persisted until the Kenya Kwanza Government came to power in an effort to prevent the economy from the brink of shutdown over the paralysis in the petroleum supply chain in the country, the new administration had to look for a quick and viable solution resulting to the government-to-government mode of supply, which is consistent with Kenya Kwanza manifesto pledge of using the value chain model rather than the supply chain, in order to cushion the hustlers from cartel-like behavior in the pricing and supply of basic and essential commodities,” read the statement in part.

Already, Uganda stopped oil dealings with Kenya due to Ruto’s controversial oil deal, accusing middlemen in Kenya of frustrating its efforts to import cheap fuel.

Rwanda, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and South Sudan have also followed suit, vowing never to import fuel through the Port of Mombasa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST