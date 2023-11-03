Friday November 3, 2023 – Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi now risks being impeached for sabotaging President William Ruto’s projects.

This is after 13 legislators from Kiambu County wrote to Trade Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano accusing Governor Kimani Wamatangi of sabotaging national Government projects.

The legislators, led by National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichungwah, claimed that Governor Wamatangi has sabotaged the national Government’s plans to gazette the Kiambu EPZ and other Affordable Housing Projects, and as such, have called on the Minister to fast-track the process to allow the county to be at par with Murang’a whose EPZ has already been gazetted.

The legislators further requested the Cabinet Secretary to hasten the process to allow thousands of unemployed youths in the County to benefit from such investments.

Lawmakers who appended their signatures to the letter include Kiambu Senator Karung’o Thangwa, MPS Alice Wahome (Thika), Wanjiku Njuguna (Kiambaa), Chege John (Limuru), Simon Ng’ang’a (Ruiru), James Kamau (Kabete), George Koimburi (Juja), Anne Wanjiku (Kiambu), Teresia Wanjiru (Nominated), Joseph Mburu (Lari), Waithaka John (Kiambu) and Gabriel Kagombe (Gatundu South).

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi has been at loggerheads with Kiambu politicians who have accused him of going against President William Ruto’s development blueprint and veering off on his own.

On November 2nd, several MCAs threatened to forward a motion of impeachment over what they described as Wamatangi’s failure to appoint County Executive Committee members.

The Kiambu Governor has also been under pressure by powerful forces to release land that previously belonged to a multinational fruit processing company.

In another incident, Wamatangi was reportedly under pressure to release a parcel of land located in Thika Town, Kiambu County, claims he dismissed.

