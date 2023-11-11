Saturday, November 11, 2023 – Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi has accused Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza of playing dirty politics for his own selfish interest.

Speaking yesterday, Aburi said Mwangaza set him up by editing the video of him sexually harassing and attacking her, which was played at the Senate during her impeachment trial.

According to Mpuru, the video was doctored to serve the interests of the Governor.

He said he did not utter the words depicted in the video, adding that he holds women in high regard and can therefore not utter such words because he has daughters and daughters-in-law.

“Mimi Mpuru Aburi nina imani na kina mama, na sahizi naenda kwa DCI kuandika statement kuhusu defamation ambayo imefanyika kwa Senate yetu ya Kenya. Ile video ilionyeshwana katika bunge ilikuwa edited. Ile maneno yote niliongea niko nayo kwa simu yangu,” he said.

This translates to: “I have faith in women. I am now going to the DCI to write a statement on defamation as a result of the Senate presentation. The video shown at the Senate was edited. The real account of what transpired is in my phone”.

The MP went further and demanded an apology from Governor Kawira Mwangaza for what he says is character assassination.

The Kenyan DAILY POST