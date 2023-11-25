Saturday, November 25, 2023 – Murang’a County Governor, Irungu Kangata, is working very hard to ensure he is a one-term governor like former Nairobi Governor, Dr. Evans Kidero.

This is after he ignored cries from hustlers from Murang’a County and appointed Azimio One Kenya Alliance apologists to his government.

When he was campaigning, Kang’ata promised youth jobs but his latest appointment shows that he is lost in the forest and he doesn’t recognise Murang’a County youth.

According to a notice shared by the first-time governor on his official social media pages, he has appointed the individuals to the Murang’a county budget and economic forum.

Azimio apologist and businessman Peter Munga will be representing Business and crosscutting categories, former Nairobi County gubernatorial candidate Jimna Mbaru will be representing business, and Royal Media boss S.K Macharia will be representing Entrepreneurship.

Professor Zipporah Nganga will be representing Academia, Dr Kanyenje Gakombe will represent professionals and Dr Felistus Njuguna will represent Women.

Prof Macharia Muthuure will represent Professionals, Dr Salome Gitoho Women as Amb. Muthoni Gichohi, Eng John Mosonik, and Professor Olive Mugenda represent Professionals and External linkages.

Professor Joseph Kiarie Mwaura, Philemon Kibiru, Charles Njenga, and Bernard Wanyoike Kariuki will form the Secretariat.

All these geezers who have been appointed by Kangata campaigned for Raila Odinga during last year’s presidential election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST