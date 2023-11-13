Monday, November 13, 2023 – The Kenya Kwanza government may be forced to suspend South African politician Julius Malema’s Visa over his criticism of President William Ruto.

This is after Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei asked the executive to deport Malema for disrespecting Ruto and the Kenyan people.

The EFF leader, who was in Kenya in the past week to attend a series of events, slammed President William Ruto for changing tune, failing to fulfill his campaign pledges, and deviating from his pre-election stance amid the high cost of living.

Speaking during a church service in Nandi County on Sunday, the lawmaker claimed that the South African politician had belittled President Ruto with his remarks.

”We are giving Malema the next five days to make an unreserved apology to the President and the Government and he should never be given a passport and a Visa to come to Kenya,” the Senator said during the church service.

”I want to ask the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to demand an apology from Julius Malema and EFF of South Africa and deny him Visa and passport from coming to Kenya,” the Senator further stated.

According to Cherargey, Malema’s remarks amounted to an insult to the Presidency and the Republic of Kenya.

The Senator’s sentiments come days after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua slammed the South African politician for criticizing Ruto, questioning whether he was justified to make the remarks considering that South Africa was experiencing similar problems.

Malema backtracked on his earlier comments made when he asked Azimio leader Raila Odinga to accept the results of the 2022 election and support Ruto.

The vocal EFF leader registered his disappointment at the manner in which President William Ruto had failed to keep his promises.

The Kenyan DAILY POST