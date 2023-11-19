Sunday, November 19, 2023 – The Government of President William Ruto has finally listened to the cries of Kenyans over the high cost of making phone calls.

This is after he announced a reduction in call rates among all mobile networks.

In a statement, Ruto, through the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA), indicated that the call rate would drop from the current Ksh0.58 per minute to Ksh0.41 per minute.

The new rate will apply to all mobile networks as the maximum charge.

CA explained that the decrease was occasioned by the current economic times where many Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet.

“The new rate is informed by the prevailing economic environment, ICT market dynamics and the need to strike a balance between the promotion of investment and the protection of consumers. Lower Mobile Termination Rates (MTRS) and Fixed Termination Rates (FTRS) mean lower calling rates for consumers.

“This decision will have positive outcomes for both the consumers and operators. Consumers will now enjoy access to a variety of affordable services across networks while operators will have more price flexibility in developing more affordable products,” read the statement in part.

The new rates will commence on March 1, 2024, and last for two years before review.

However, they will only apply to calls made within Kenya.

On the other hand, the current SMS termination rate remained unchanged at Ksh0.05 per SMS.

“Ahead of the new rates taking effect, all operators are required to vary their Interconnection Agreements in line with the Determination and file their Deeds of Variation with the Authority latest February 1, 2024,” the authority directed.

Following the directive, various telecommunication companies are set to announce their call rates.

With the maximum rate capped at Ksh0.41 per minute, some of the companies may decide to charge less.

