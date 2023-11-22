Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua‘s wife, Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, has done an act of God after she rescued a former KTN Journalist who was fired in 2016.

Johanna Chacha was fired from the Gideon Moi-controlled media house due to alcoholism.

However, Pastor Dorcas gave him another shot in life through her rehabilitation program.

Chacha enrolled in the program and is set to graduate making a milestone in his soberness journey.

Speaking to the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), the journalist lauded Pastor Dorcas for rescuing him and helping him find purpose in life.

“We have learned a lot about life from the rehabilitation program. It was my own decision to join the program and I don’t regret it at all.

“I can see I have now regained some respect from my friends,” he said.

He is now working as a volunteer under AWAKE CHRISTIAN INITIATIVE, a group that has been doing mentorship programs for high school students.

“If how I started my work without being an alcoholic is how I maintained, I could have been very far by now. I remember people we started with in the media industry, the likes of John Allan Namu, Stephen Ndumbi, MP Mohamed Ali, some have even started their own companies,” he said.

“I have learned but learned the hard way, but I have reformed,” he stated.

Hundreds of other youth have benefited from the rehabilitation program run by the Second Lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST