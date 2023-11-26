Sunday, November 26, 2023 – Uasin Gishu County Woman Representative, Gladys Boss Shollei has urged Kenyans to give President William Ruto more time to fix the economy.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Bware Kabondo SDA Church in Kabondo Kasipul constituency where she was hosted by former area MP Silvance Osele and former Ndhiwa MP Agostino Neto on Saturday, Shollei said the rising cost of living is a result of the depreciation of the Kenyan shilling and the shortage of dollars in the country.

“The hard economic situation we’re experiencing is due to a shortage of dollars. The government is putting strategies to tackle it and we should be a little patient,” Gladys, who is also Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly stated.

The lawmaker said Kenyans had a lot of expectations and wanted quick results from President Ruto’s government after taking over power.

According to Gladys’s boss, the escalating cost of living has not been caused by high fuel prices as people may think but by an imbalance of trade.

She added that the government may use tough methods and approaches to address the current high cost of living but they are hopeful that the economic situation will be better.

“Even a baby cannot walk immediately after they are born. The Kenyan problem is not the escalating cost of fuel as some people think. The problem is that we import more goods than we export,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST