Sunday, November 12, 2023 – Ghanaian footballer, Raphael Dwamena has died after collapsing Saturday during an Albanian Super League match.

The Albanian Football Federation confirmed the death of the 28-year-old striker in a statement.

Footage shared online appeared to show the player by himself and falling on the field in the 24th minute of the match between Dwamena’s Egnatia and Partizani.

Despite immediate medical intervention, the federation said ‘the player unfortunately passed away.’

The game was halted at 1-1 following the sad incident,

Dwamena, this season’s top scorer with nine goals in the Albanian Super League, made eight appearances for Ghana and scored twice.

An official statement from the Ghana football team said: ‘The Ghana Football Association is sad to hear of the death of our former player Raphael Dwamena and wish to express our deepest condolences to his family at this difficult moment.’

Details over a possible cause are still unclear, but local media reports on the player’s previous heart problems, including one game in 2021 with Austria´s Blau-Veis Linz when he was hospitalized with heart problems.

Dwamena played for several clubs in Spain, Denmark and Switzerland.

The Brazilian coach of the Albanian national team, Sylvinho, said on social media: ‘Rest in peace. Condolences to family and friends.’

Spanish clubs Levante and Zaragoza expressed condolences over the death of their former player.

Dwamena signed for Levante in 2018 and played one season before being loaned out to Zaragoza, where he played in 2019-20.

‘Our thoughts are with his family and his loved ones in these difficult moments. His legacy in our club will last forever,’ Levante said on X.

Zaragoza also said on X: ‘We are devastated by the sad news of the passing of our former player Raphael Dwamena. You will always be in the memory of Zaragoza´s fans. Rest in peace.’