Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – German-born Ghanaian footballer, Agyemang Diawusie has passed away at the age of 25.

Diawusie’s current club, third division German outfit Jahn Regensburg, announced the sad news on Tuesday night, November 28.

Their statement read: ‘This Tuesday, SSV Jahn received the terrible news that Jahn professional Agyemang Diawusie died at the age of 25. The club is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic event.

‘The Jahn family mourns with the bereaved and their thoughts are with Agyemang’s family, relatives, close friends and companions. Because of the terrible situation and out of respect for his family, we ask that their privacy be respected.’

The cause of Diawusie’s death is yet to be revealed.

Diawusie only returned to Regensburg in July after coming through the club’s academy as a youngster.

He made 16 appearances across all competitions for the team this season.

Diawusie earned international caps for Germany Under-15s and Under-19s.

He went on to spend the majority of his career in his homeland, making 48 appearances for RB Leipzig Under-19s, before playing 55 times for German third tier side Wehen Wiesbaden.

Diawusie also played in Germany’s second division for Dynamo Dresden, and had a brief spell in Austria at SV Ried.