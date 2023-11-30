Thursday, November 30, 2023 – German-born Ghanaian footballer, Agyemang Diawusie passed away at the away of 25 due to ‘natural causes’ three weeks after complaining of breathing problems in his last game for his club.

The tragic news was announced on Tuesday by his club, German third-division outfit Jahn Regensburg.

He played for a number of clubs in Germany, including RB Leipzig, while he played for Germany’s Under-15s and Under-19s sides.

German publication BILD has reported that the right winger died of natural causes.

His last game came on November 4 against 1860 Munich, where he was substituted after 39 minutes after complaining of breathing problems.

However, it is unclear whether this had any part to play in his death.

Jahn Regensburg, posted a statement yesterday which read: ‘This Tuesday, SSV Jahn received the terrible news that Jahn professional Agyemang Diawusie died at the age of 25. The club is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic event.

The Jahn family mourns with the bereaved and their thoughts are with Agyemang’s family, relatives, close friends, and companions. Because of the terrible situation and out of respect for his family, we ask that their privacy be respected.’

Diawusie only returned to Regensburg in July after coming through the club’s academy as a youngster.

He made 16 appearances across all competitions for the team this season.

After playing for RB Leipzig’s Under-19s, he then moved to German third-tier side Wehen Wiesbaden.

Diawusie also played in Germany’s second division for Dynamo Dresden and had a brief spell in Austria at SV Ried.