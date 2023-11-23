Thursday, November 23, 2023 – A Ghanaian Member of Parliament, Isaac Adongo, has apologised to Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire, for comparing him with the country’s vice-president, Mahamudu Bawumia.

Back in 2022, Adongo criticised the VP for the country’s poor economic performance. He also compared the VP to Maguire because they were both not contributing much to their teams.

During a budget debate in the parliament house on Tuesday, November 21, Adongo apologised to Maguire, saying the England defender has now become a “transformational footballer,” while adding that the VP now “roams at the IMF with a cup in hand.”

Adongo said, “Mr. Speaker, I now apologise to Harry Maguire. Today, Harry Maguire has turned the corner and he is a transformational footballer.

“[Harry Maguire] is now a key player for Manchester but as for our Maguire [Mr Bawumia] he is now roaming at the IMF with a cup in hand,” the MP added.

BBC Africa reports that Ghana is currently going through its worst economic crisis in a generation. Last year, the inflation rate hit a record high of 54 per cent and is still running at more than 35 per cent