Monday, November 6, 2023 – The conflict between Israel and Hamas has reached a gruesome milestone as more than 10,000 people have died in Gaza in the four weeks since the conflict began.

On Monday, November 6, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported more than 10,000 people killed most of them women and children in the war that started almost one month ago after Hamas attacked several communities in Israel, killing 1,400 people and kidnapping around 240 people on October 7.

Israeli forces launched an intense response that included a bombardment on Gaza from the air and ground invasion, with the ultimate goal of eliminating Hamas.

More than 340 Israeli soldiers have died since the Oct. 7 attacks, Israel said.

On Sunday, Israeli forces reached the coast of Gaza, splitting the besieged area in half and essentially cutting off the north from the south, Israel’s military said.

“In the last 12 hours, the soldiers of the division struck around 50 targets, including combat zones, operational residences, outposts, military positions and underground infrastructure, and eliminated terrorists in close-quarter combat,” the military said.

Phone, 4G cellular networks as well as internet services were cut off in Gaza for several hours. By Monday morning local time, the networks appeared to have been at least partially restored.

Israeli bombs have hit refugee camps. One attack on the Maghazi refugee camp early Sunday killed at least 33 people and wounded dozens, health officials in the region said.

The leaders of the UN’s major humanitarian agencies as well as international charities have called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza, calling the situation “horrific” and “unacceptable” in a rare joint statement.

The signatories included the heads of OCHA, UNICEF, the World Food Programme, the WHO, Save the Children and CARE International.

They said “An entire population is besieged and under attack, denied access to the essentials for survival, bombed in their homes, shelters, hospitals and places of worship. This is unacceptable.”