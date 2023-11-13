Monday, November 13, 2023 – A gay Israeli soldier unfurled an LGBTQ flag on Gaza soil keeping to his vow to bring a rainbow pride flag into the battle against Hamas.

Yoav Atzmoni, 31, revealed he posed for photos holding up a rainbow flag with the words “In The Name of Love” written across it while stationed in Gaza in defiance of the territory’s deep anti-gay laws and imposed rhetoric.

Atzmoni was called up to serve in the Israel Defense Forces following the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack against the Jewish state, which killed about 1,200 Israelis, according to Insider.

Since then, Israel has retaliated against Hamas, launching a military campaign that has killed thousands in Gaza.

The images began circulating online over the weekend as some social media users noted how the flag was a powerful statement considering how LGBTQ people are oppressed in the Gaza strip under Hamas rule.

Atzmoni told Insider late last month he hoped to display the pride flag on his tank and bring it to Palestinians.

“I remember as a child how important that flag was for me,” he told the outlet.

The soldier told The Post he fulfilled his wishes two weeks ago which is when the photos of him that are making the rounds online were taken in the Al-Atatra in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Another photo he provided Insider shows him standing in front of a tank with a flag of Israel which features rainbow colors at the top and bottom.

Atzmoni told the outlet that if Hamas is victorious, he fears he will lose his hard-fought rights.

“I won’t let them bring me back into the closet,” he said, stressing the flag represents the support Israel shows the LGBTQ community.