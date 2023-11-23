Thursday, November 23, 2023 – Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has blasted President William Ruto and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for overtaxing Kenyans, especially pig farmers from Kiambu County

In a social media post on Thursday, Wamuchomba, who is a fierce critic of President William Ruto’s administration, said Ruto and KRA have ordered pig farmers to have tax electronic registers.

Wamuchomba gave an example of a women’s group she supported to rear pigs who now cannot sell them to some off-takers simply because they must have an ETR receipt

She says that the ETR will enable the Tax man to track these women’s turnover collection and if they don’t file Zero returns they will all be fined Sh 10,000 each.

“So 100 women each fined Sh 10,000 for arrears not filed say 12 months?” She questioned.

She argues that this is a new form of revenue for KRA to collect more taxes.

“We must be careful not to overtax the micro-producers who may not sustain the stretch. The Laffer curve effects may not be reversible.” Wamuchomba stated.

