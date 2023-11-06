Monday, November 6, 2023 – Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has savagely attacked her colleagues from the Mt Kenya region, saying they have left their people to suffer due to the high cost of living.

Speaking at PEFA Church at Kagema on Sunday, Wamuchomba accused elected leaders from the vast Central Kenya of failed oversight and giving a deaf ear to the cries of their people who have continued to suffer in the wake of the high cost of living.

The UDA rebel MP said that despite the economic hardships that the people continue to grapple with, the elected leaders have remained silent with no sign of offering solutions to their woes.

Wamuchomba said she would not betray her electorate and would continue fighting for the Githunguri electorate as long as she is their MP.

“I will not betray those who voted for me. I told people about the contentious bill that continues to oppress the people. They even came to my constituency to humiliate me but I will not be coerced.

“I will continue to speak the truth and I will only be silent when things get better for our people when macadamia, tea, and coffee products find markets and are bought at good prices,” Wamuchomba said.

She sustained that despite the pressure to remain silent over issues affecting Kenyans, her voice will remain high, especially on poor markets for macadamia, coffee, and tea among other crops that residents from Central Kenya rely on to make a living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST