Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – President William Ruto is being intimidated by money from Western countries to legalize LGBTQ.

This was revealed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.

Speaking in Matura Village, Ol Joro Orok Nyandarua County, Pastor Dorcas, however, affirmed that no amount of money will intimidate her to change her stand on LGBTQ in the country.

She noted that the holy books, the culture, and the constitution have all converged to disapproved same-sex marriage/sexual relationships.

Pastor Dorcas decried that many people were afraid to speak their minds in the country on matters of LGBTQ.

“It’s so unfortunate that many of us today are afraid to say the truth. When it comes to matters of LGBTQ, we must say what the Bible says. We cannot and we must not move from that stand. No matter how much money will be used, we must stand by that truth,” she stated.

“There is nowhere in the history where Christians, Hindus, Muslims, and traditional leaders ever came to a place of convergence and agreed on something, but on this one, they have all agreed with the law and constitution of Kenya that it is male and female,” she added.

Pastor Dorcas called on the church to speak in one voice against the vice without any fear of intimidation.

She termed that as the true gospel that should be preached by all religious leaders in the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST