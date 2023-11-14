

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has said Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will not succeed President William Ruto when his tenure ends in 2032.

Speaking at Shamberere National Polytechnic on Monday, when he led the planting of 7,500 tree seedlings, Khalwale accused Gachagua of using junior politicians like UDA Secretary General, Cleophas Malala and former Mombasa Senator, Hassan Omar in belittling senior Luhya community politicians.

“Kwanza huyo deputy president ameingiwa na kasumba kwa kichwa chake. And because he is the deputy president, he is the one inciting junior politicians like Cleophas Malala and Hassan Omar to frustrate senior politicians in their regions so that he has no one to block his presidential bid in 2032,” Khalwale said.

“Deputy President listen to me; whether you like it or not, in 2032, wakati uliona Uhuru akitoka na Ruto akaingia, safari Ruto anatoka na Mluhya anaingia. It has to be clear that nobody at the national level or the county level is going to play cheap politics on us,” Khalwale added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST