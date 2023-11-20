Monday, November 20, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has blasted some Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders led by Kakamega County Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, who are already talking of 2032 politics.

Speaking during a church service at Mt. Elgon Churches at Kopsiro, Gachagua explained that he didn’t want any part in it as he was busy helping President William Ruto in turning around the country’s economy.

The second in command highlighted the challenges the nation is currently facing economically and underscored the urgent need to focus on initiatives aimed at creating employment opportunities and attracting foreign investments.

“As a country, we are facing difficult times economically, the President and I are very busy working on the economic revival of this country, trying to create employment opportunities, trying to look for foreign investment.

“I have heard that some of our leaders are talking about the 2032 general elections. Those are people who are lost. We are only one year in office, how can we discuss 2032; even 2027 is a premature debate,” he said.

Gachagua firmly distanced himself from such discussions and urged the Kenya Kwanza leaders to prioritize the economic transformation of the country over engaging in what he termed as “useless and unproductive debates about 2032.”

“I do not want anyone to include me in such debates as I am busy helping the President revive the economy. We have no time to engage in useless and unproductive debates about 2032.

“It’s unnecessary and a misadventure. How do you know that you are going to be alive?” Gachagua emphasized.

The Kenyan DAILY POST