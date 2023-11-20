Monday, November 20, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has responded to Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale after the lawmaker warned him not to expect to succeed President William Ruto.

Khalwale had dismissed Gachagua’s presidential ambitions, categorically stating that a presidential candidate from Western Kenya would take over the reins from Ruto.

Khalwale also accused Gachagua of meddling in Western politics.

However, responding to the remarks during a church service, Gachagua shrugged off the comments, emphasizing that he is currently focused on serving the Kenyan people.

While making his argument, Gachagua held that engaging in a discussion about the forthcoming elections is pointless.

“I hear some people talking about elections in 2032, these people are lost. We are only one year in office how can you discuss 2032, even 2027 is premature to debate,” the DP remarked.

“That is far away, I don’t understand why one year into office people are talking about 2032. How do you know you’ll still be alive? That is useless talk,” he posed.

According to Gachagua, the country is facing tough economic times and as such, he has very little time to think about the 2032 elections.

The Deputy President warned leaders to keep him out of such discussions which he said don’t align with the Kenya Kwanza agenda.

While making his point, Gachagua remarked that he is focused on revamping the coffee, tea, and milk industries.

The second in command asked other leaders, Khalwale included, to channel their efforts into fulfilling the promises they made to citizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST