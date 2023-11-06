Monday, November 6, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has come to the rescue of embattled Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi from looming impeachment.

This is after he hosted Kiambu Members of the County Assembly (MCA) at his official residence in Karen to defuse tension between Wamatangi and his MCAs.

The MCAs have been planning to impeach Wamatangi, accusing him of squandering county resources and freezing them out of the county’s decision-making process.

In a statement, Gachagua noted that he and President William Ruto were concerned with the state of affairs in the populous county and the friction between elected leaders which has threatened to derail service delivery.

He regretted the animosity between the elected leaders in Kiambu County, stating that they were operating against the spirit of devolution which is to deliver development to the grassroots.

In the same breath, he defended the MCA’s critique of the governor by noting, “With the allocation of resources (to counties), it also created accountability mechanisms to the executive through the MCAs).

Gachagua noted that he would concentrate his efforts on making sure there was a seamless working relationship between the governor and the MCAs.

“I will listen to their concerns ahead of an engagement with their Members of Parliament and later, the Governor, for an amicable solution,” he stated on the agenda of the meeting.

