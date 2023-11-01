Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has proved that he is a true son of Mau Mau after he avoided meeting the Head of British Monarch King Charles III who is on a four-day tour of Kenya.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla jetted into the country on Monday and were welcomed by Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi.

The King and Queen were supposed to be welcomed by Gachagua who allegedly refused, saying he cannot welcome colonialists who brutally killed Mau Mau fighters like late revolutionary leader Dedan Kimathi and tortured his father and mother.

During the state dinner organized by President Ruto on Tuesday evening, Gachagua also missed the event and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was among those who dined with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Gachagua is currently in Europe where he has toured Belgium, and Germany and has struck some economic deals with Java Coffee and Bavaria State.

