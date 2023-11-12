Sunday, November 12, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that President William Ruto had decided to keep secret the amount of financing the country got from China during his recent visit to the Asian country.

Ruto travelled to China last month seeking a $1 billion (Ksh151 billion) loan to complete stalled road construction projects.

Speaking during a church service at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Dallas, Embu County, Gachagua remarked that the Head of State feared the media blowing it out of proportion.

“Ring Road (in Embu County) that had stalled and all other stalled roads will be completed. The President was recently out of the country and we received funding,” Gachagua remarked.

“We do not want to say how much because the media is always following us and when we say something, they expose us making donors withdraw support,” he added.

Gachagua stated that while the amount remained secret, it was enough to finish stalled projects across the country.

The DP added that contractors would soon resume work on the infrastructural projects to make sure they were finished on time.

Before the current unspecified loan, China accounted for 64 percent of Kenya’s Ksh10.5 trillion debt.

The amount was largely borrowed during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure to finance different infrastructural projects including the Ksh324 billion Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

President William Ruto after assuming power in September 2022 noted that his administration would not take on new road projects before finishing existing ones.

“I want to say that no new roads will be built by the national government until all the incomplete roads are completely upgraded,” he stated then.

The Kenyan DAILY POST