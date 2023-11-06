Monday, November 6, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hinted at the genesis of the tiff between him and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria.

Speaking at a church service at the ACK St James Cathedral, Kiambu County, Gachagua, who is currently embroiled in a supremacy battle with CS Kuria over Mt Kenya kingpin status, intimated that he and Kuria fell out after he supported Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi for the top county job in the buildup to the 2022 general elections.

At the time, Kuria was also vying to be Kiambu Governor together with Patrick ‘Jungle’ Wainaina, Tujibebe Party Leader William Kabogo, and immediate former Governor James Nyoro.

However, they eventually lost to Wamatangi.

“All those who vied against Wamatangi hate me to date for supporting him,” Gachagua revealed.

The Deputy President accused CS Kuria of making a mountain out of a molehill to cause political chaos.

“I have no time to desire for any other office. I have a lot of work to do and no time for that kingship nonsense,” he remarked.

Gachagua maintained that his concentration currently is working to deliver for Kenyans alongside President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST