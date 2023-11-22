Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has admitted to lying to Kenyans on National TV about El Nino funds after a public uproar.

Hours after claiming that the National Government had disbursed Sh10 billion to Counties for El Nino mitigation, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has made a U-turn and now says that counties are expected to use their emergency funds.

Addressing the press, Gachagua said that they were shocked to see Governors complaining that they had not received El Nino funds.

“We are shocked to see governors complaining that they are yet to receive money for El Nino from the national government; such money is not coming.

“We expect them to use emergency money within their financial provision or reallocate money within their budget to intervene for the people they govern,” Gachagua stated.

Gachagua had alleged that counties had received Sh10 billion to mitigate the impact of the rains.

“We have disbursed over Sh10 billion to Counties,” Gachagua said while urging Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir to utilize the funds to help the people of Mombasa who have been hard hit by the rains.

In a rejoinder, Governor Nassir noted that Counties had not received such funds and challenged the Controller of Budget to investigate the claims by Mr. Gachagua.

