Thursday, November 23, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has changed his tune after being exposed for lying to Kenyans that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government had disbursed Sh 10 billion to counties to mitigate the effects of the ongoing El Nino rains.

Gachagua was exposed by Mombasa County Governor Abdulswamad Nassir who on Tuesday dismissed Gachagua’s claims that the government had disbursed the money.

“These normal disbursements and our revenue collection are where we have been able to allocate funds. So, there is no money. The deputy president is lying in regards to the fact that we received El Nino money,” Abdulswamad said.

Gachagua would later admit that the government had not allocated counties that amount of money and advised counties to use the money allocated to counties by the treasury to deal with El Nino rains.

“We are shocked to see governors complaining that they are yet to receive money for El Nino from the national government; such money is not coming. We expect them to use emergency money within their financial provision or reallocate money within their budget to intervene for the people they govern,” Gachagua said.

