Saturday, November 18, 2023 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has reignited a wave of speculation and intrigue within Kenya’s political landscape by suggesting the possibility of a unique political alliance forming to challenge President William Ruto’s hold on power.

In his hypothesis on his channel, Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst said Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, can unite with opposition leaders, Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka and send Ruto to political oblivion in 2027.

He said Gachagua and Mudavadi can abandon Ruto because of how poorly he is governing the country.

Manyora’s suggestion reflects the fluid and unpredictable nature of Kenya’s politics, where alliances and loyalties can shift rapidly.

The political scientist further emphasized that Kenya has reached a point in its political history where dramatic shifts can occur within just a few years, highlighting the volatility of the political landscape.

The Kenyan DAILY POST