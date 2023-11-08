Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Kyiv has raised concerns about “Ukraine fatigue” among Western nations, fearing that waning international support could jeopardise its ability to fend off Russian forces.

However, leaders of the G7 group of countries have stated their unwavering support for Ukraine, affirming their commitment to providing both economic and military assistance to Kyiv amidst the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The G7 foreign ministers, representing the countries of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada, and the United States, along with European Union representatives, convened in Tokyo for a crucial meeting on Wednesday, November 8.

During the discussions, the G7 leaders acknowledged Russia wanted a prolonged conflict and reaffirmed their stance against Moscow.

They emphasised that their support for Ukraine would continue despite the ongoing Israel-Gaza war, ensuring that the crisis in the Middle East would not divert their attention from Ukraine.

In a joint statement issued by the Japanese foreign ministry, the leaders expressed a consensus on the necessity of imposing severe sanctions on Russia and sustaining their support for Ukraine, “even in today’s international situation,” alluding to the developments in the Middle East.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, representing the United States, conveyed the G7’s united condemnation of Russia’s war, emphasising the bloc’s solidarity in the face of the conflict.

Additionally, a delay in the disbursement of further funding for Ukraine, approximately $60 billion, requested by President Joe Biden, has added to concerns by Kyiv.

Internal discord within Ukraine is also evident, with President Volodymyr Zelensky and the commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, Gen Valery Zaluzhny, openly clashing over the war’s progress. Zaluzhny’s characterization of the conflict as a “stalemate” prompted Zelensky to urge unity among Ukrainians, appealing for solidarity amid the challenges.