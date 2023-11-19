Sunday, November 19, 2023 – President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that fuel prices will start reducing from next month.

Speaking at a roadside rally in Kirinyaga County on Saturday, Ruto said his government has ensured that there is enough supply of fuel in the country, and what he is now doing is to ensure the commodity is affordable to all Kenyans.

Ruto said although fuel prices have hiked across the world, from next month, fuel prices in the country will start going down.

“We have started working on oil prices. We know the prices hiked everywhere but as Kenya we had a plane. When I took power there was no fuel in the filling stations.

“There was a shortage due to dollar shortfalls and I therefore sought a deal with Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) and convinced them to have the fuel in the local currency.

“You have seen today we have enough fuel and prices are starting to go down, and this will be the case in the next month and the other,” the President said.

