Monday, November 6, 2023 – Energy Cabinet Secretary, David Chirchir, has once again delivered bad news to Kenyans, saying the fuel prices will increase this month due to the ongoing Israel and Hamas war.

Appearing before the National Dialogue Committee (NDC) on Monday, Chirchir said Kenyans should brace themselves for more pain at the pump as the war could push prices to Sh300 per litre.

This is likely to hit manufacturers hard and Kenyans who are already feeling the hit following increased costs of commodities.

“I read an article in The Financial Times the other day that because of the Hamas and Israeli War, the international prices could go up to USD150 and that would literally mean our products going to a high of Ksh300 at the pump,” CS Chirchir told NDC.

The CS was responding to questions on what the ministry is doing to cushion Kenyans from the rising cost of living.

A litre of petrol is currently retailing at Ksh217, the highest in history.

Kenyans started the year with petrol at Ksh177 per litre.

The removal of the subsidy and upward review of Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel from 8 per cent to 16 per cent saw the price of the commodity hit an all-time high.

