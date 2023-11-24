Friday, November 24, 2023 – CCTV footage now reveals that slain Nairobi Hospital Finance Director, Eric Maigo, visited different clubs in the city on the night he was murdered.

He first went to Nairobi Street Kitchen in Westlands at around 8:45 pm where he met an unidentified lady.

She was waiting for him at the popular club.

They shared drinks and left together shortly after.

After leaving the club, they went to an eatery along Thika Road driving in his car, where they bought fast food and drove off to Kahawa West.

After leaving Kahawa West, Maigo drove back to Quiver Lounge in Kilimani alone.

He went to the counter and ordered some tots after arriving at Quiver.

He then proceeded to a secluded place in the club where he sat enjoying his drinks and was seen calling a lady.

Maigo left Quiver Lounge past midnight and approached a lady in the parking lot.

They engaged in a conversation and left together in his car.

It is not clear where they headed to.

Maigo is said to have met Ann Odhiambo, the prime suspect in his murder, stranded on the road in the middle of the night as he drove home and offered to buy her food.

He then convinced her to accompany him to his house in Woodley.

Ann told the court that Maigo wanted to sexually assault her, prompting her to defend herself by stabbing him multiple times.

1) See images of some of the ladies he was captured on CCTV interacting with in different clubs on the day he was killed

Watch CCTV footage tracing his last moments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.