Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Francis Gaitho, a popular X user and social media commentator, has shared a photo of a Rolls Royce en route to JKIA from Heathrow airport in the UK.

An unidentified Kenyan has imported the multi-million guzzler, even as millions of Kenyans complain of harsh economic times.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.