Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Francis Gaitho, a popular X user and social media commentator, has shared a photo of a Rolls Royce en route to JKIA from Heathrow airport in the UK.
An unidentified Kenyan has imported the multi-million guzzler, even as millions of Kenyans complain of harsh economic times.
See photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>