Sunday, November 26, 2023 – A Kenyan lady has taken to social media to celebrate her transformation after leaving the streets.
In 2018, she was working as a stripper.
She shared a photo entertaining revellers at one of the entertainment joints in Kisumu.
Back then, she was busy chasing fame and money.
“Being a bad girl and gangster was my identity,” she wrote.
She later gave her life to Christ and became a preacher.
She goes to schools to preach and motivate students.
Check out her social media post.
