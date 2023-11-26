Sunday, November 26, 2023 – A Kenyan lady has taken to social media to celebrate her transformation after leaving the streets.

In 2018, she was working as a stripper.

She shared a photo entertaining revellers at one of the entertainment joints in Kisumu.

Back then, she was busy chasing fame and money.

“Being a bad girl and gangster was my identity,” she wrote.

She later gave her life to Christ and became a preacher.

She goes to schools to preach and motivate students.

