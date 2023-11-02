Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Ameican-Canadian actor, Matthew Perry enjoyed a meal out with a mystery woman just a day before he was found dead in his hot tub.

The Friends star, 54, appeared in good spirits as he sat down with the lady at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, California on October 27.

Other diners said the duo sat for over an hour and a half before leaving together, with the actor largely ignoring his food as he was immersed in his glamorous guest, according to TMZ.

Perry dated high-profile women throughout his career, including Lizzy Caplan and Gwyneth Paltrow. But after his engagement to literary manager Molly Hurwitz ended in 2021, it was reported that he was lonely and yearning for a wife and family.

Insiders close to Perry said that he longed for a meaningful relationship and stepchildren, thanks to his closeness to his own stepdad Keith Morrison.

‘Matthew always dreamed of having the perfect family,’ a source close to the star told DailyMail. ‘He wanted a wife, and at least a couple of kids. And he said he wouldn’t even mind marrying a woman who already had kids.’

‘Lately, the star has been looking for love again. But a string of failed relationships left him feeling sad and depressed, and as if he would never find that love he longed for,’ the source continued.

‘Matthew dated dozens of women. But in the end, he always felt they were only interested in his money and his fame. And he was generous to a fault.

‘He would shower women with gifts only to have them pack up their goodies and walk away.

‘In the end, I think his years of fighting demons… Drugs and alcohol… Took a toll on him, and on his health, and eventually he would end up alone again.’

Investigations into Perry’s death are still ongoing, however, officials have said there are no indications foul play was a factor.

He is believed to have drowned, although an official cause of death has not been announced.

First responders on the scene revealed that when Perry was found by his assistant, he was found underwater before she lifted his head up in a desperate attempt to get him some air.

By the time the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at his Pacific Palisades home, the actor was already dead, it was later determined.

It comes after a 15-second dispatch call emerged revealing the moment his assistant called 911 to report a possible cardiac arrest.

Perry had been open about his past struggles with alcohol and substance abuse, but said in recent interviews he was clean and sober.

Perry wrote in his memoir, published last year, that he had spent $9 million trying to get sober, revealing he had been to 6,000 AA meetings, gone to rehab 15 times, and been in detox 65 times.