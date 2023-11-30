Thursday, November 30, 2023 – A half-naked stripper was invited to a memorial of a local drug dealer who was murdered in Chile.

Carlos Parra, 22, was gunned down in the Chilean city of Santiago on November 22 and friends and family mourned his death for five days by hosting parties, live bands, and firework shows in front of his home.

The footage showed a female dancer performing a raunchy routine as a man could be seen pressing the urn containing Parra’s ashes against the stripper’s buttocks while she leaned over a coffin.