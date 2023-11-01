Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Embattled Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre and Church is now a free man.

This is after Shanzu Court in Mombasa closed its investigations file regarding the horrific Shakahola massacre where the faithful were brainwashed to fast to death by a rogue Pastor by the name of Paul Mackenzie.

The court’s decision came after prosecutors failed to prefer charges against the embattled pastor.

The state had linked the televangelist to Kilifi sect leader Paul Mackenize, describing the two as individuals who shared a history of business investments, particularly the TV station previously used to spread radicalized messages to their followers.

Pastor Ezekiel was said to have aided Pastor Mackenzie in killing the innocent faithful with their false doctrine and burying them in Shakahola Forest.

Ezekiel was even touted to have a mortuary at his vast church in Mavueni where he used to hide dead bodies before ferrying them to Shakahola for burial.

But when the Senate visited his church a fortnight ago, there was no evidence of such sort.

