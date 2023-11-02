Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Francis Ngannou has made a final decision following calls to appeal his split decision defeat to Tyson Fury following their controversial clash in Saudi Arabia.

The former UFC heavyweight champion shocked the world by knocking down Fury in the third round and then taking him the distance.

At the end of the bout, many believed Ngannou had done enough to win the bout, but Fury was declared the winner by the judges, leaving fans claiming he was ‘robbed’.

When asked by TMZ Sports is he would contest the decision, Ngannou replied: ‘Who am I gonna appeal to? [The British Boxing Commission]? I have no chance. I think that’s just another way of humiliation.’

Ngannou has now set sights on a rematch with Fury, and is hopeful that Oleksandr Usyk could step aside from an undisputed clash with the ‘Gypsy King’ to allow the fight to happen.

‘The rematch is what I want next the most,’ he said.

‘As for right now I feel like there is a lot of options for me, but I want to choose wisely, and I would go for the rematch first.

‘My best scenario in boxing is to wait for Fury. If Usyk can step out and let me fight Fury, I’ll fight Fury, then I’ll let them do whatever they do. I’ll go back, maybe do some MMA fight and come back with some people in boxing.

‘I’m planning to fight potentially twice next year, [starting] maybe February or March.’