

Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 – Former Zimbabwe goalkeeper, George Chigova has died at the age of 32 after reportedly collapsing at his home in South Africa.

The club confirmed his passing on Wednesday, saying: ‘It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the passing of former SuperSport United player, George Chigova

‘George was a great club man, a gentle giant loved by current and former players and everyone at the club. Even though his official time with SuperSport ended in June 2023, he was a regular visitor to the training ground and stadium to support the team.’

‘We convey our deepest condolences to his family and friends both in South Africa and in Zimbabwe during this difficult and very sad time. May his soul rest in peace.

Chigova, who played 32 times for his country, suffered a heart attack in July before attempting to return to football. He last played for South African outfit SuperSport United, after joining the club in 2020.

Chigora began his career with Zimbabwe team Gunners Harare before moving to Dynamos FC, another team in his home country.

He then joined SuperSport for his first stint in 2014 for a reported £96,000 and then signed for Polokwane City in South Africa the following year. He went on to play 125 times before his return to SuperSport three years ago.