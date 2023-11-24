Friday, November 24, 2023 – Former Argentine tennis star, David Nalbandian, has been accused of secretly filming his ex-girlfriend after they split.

According to German outlet BILD, Nalbandian is embroiled in a scandal with his former partner model, Araceli Torrado, 29.

The report claims the Argentine, who was in a relationship with Torrado between September 2022 to June 2023, installed a camera in the apartment the couple lived in in Palermo, Italy, after their split to continue monitoring her.

When Torrado’s brother visited the flat, he reportedly noticed a bizarre glow behind an air shaft before removing the cover and finding the camera.

The camera was installed in Torrado’s bedroom.

‘The horror was indescribable: He not only watched me but could also see me naked!’, the report claims she said in the indictment.

She had originally reported Nalbandian to the police immediately, but a lack of evidence saw the charges dropped.

However, Torrado and her lawyers persisted and showed audio recordings and messages which allegedly led to Nalbandian admitting to filming her.

Argentine newspaper La Nacion reported that in a voice message, the former tennis star allegedly said: ‘Do you want me to be honest? Yes, I set up the camera.

‘But I couldn’t see anything because there were internet problems.’

The report goes on to claim Nalbandian is now facing charges of stalking and sexual harassment, with the 41-year-old likely to be sued by his ex-partner if found guilty.

Nalbandian, 41, was one of the sport’s elite stars in the 2000s, rising to as high as world No. 3 in March 2006

He won 11 singles tournaments along with his appearance in the Wimbledon final 21 years ago when he lost in straight sets to Lleyton Hewitt.