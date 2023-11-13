Monday, November 13, 2023 – Former UK Prime Minister, David Cameron has been named as the country’s new Foreign Secretary, in a surprise appointment made by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after sacking Suella Braverman.

David Cameron, 57, served as British prime minister from 2010 to 2016, resigning after the outcome of the Brexit referendum, when Britain voted to leave the European Union.

His unexpected return comes after he spent the last seven years writing his memoirs and involving himself in business.

The former prime minister, who was given the role while in Number 10 this morning, said he “gladly accepted” the offer from Rishi Sunak, despite having “disagreed with some individual decisions” by his successor.

Mr. Cameron called his new boss a “strong and capable prime minister who is showing exemplary leadership at a difficult time”, adding: “I want to help him to deliver the security and prosperity our country needs and be part of the strongest possible team that serves the United Kingdom and that can be presented to the country when the general election is held.”

His appointment comes shortly after controversial home secretary, Suella Braverman was sacked for defying the prime minister’s authority last week.

Her future was plunged into doubt last week when she defied Number 10’s instructions to tone down an article comparing the pro-Palestinian Armistice Day rally to sectarian marches in Northern Ireland.

She also appeared to undermine the operational independence of the Metropolitan Police by arguing in the piece that, during the Covid-19 pandemic, lockdown objectors were “given no quarter” by police officers while Black Lives Matter demonstrators were “allowed to break rules”.

Sunak was also uncomfortable with Braverman’s comments on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that homeless people living in tents had taken a “lifestyle choice”.