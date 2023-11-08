Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Former Tottenham coach, Nuno Espírito Santo has been sacked by Al-Ittihad after he reportedly clashed with their star player Karim Benzema following several defeats in the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese coach was knocked out of their AFC Champions League group by Al-Quwa Al-Juwiya after the side failed to win in any of their last five league matches.

Al-Ittihad has talented squad players including former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, ex-Celtic winger Jota, and former Liverpool player Fabinho. But despite their star-studded squad, Nuno has only been able to win just two games from their last nine games across all competitions.

And after an embarrassing defeat to Al-Quwa Al-Juwiya, tempers flared in the changing room and Benzema and Nuno reportedly exchanged insults, according to Revelo.

Reports suggest the club may look to bring in a French manager to please Benzema.

From the list of suggestions, Laurent Blanc, who used to manage Lyon is rumoured to be a replacement.