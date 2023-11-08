Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Former Real Madrid defender, Pepe became the oldest Champions League scorer in history with his stoppage-time goal against Antwerp in Porto’s 2-0 win.

He is the first player over the age of 40 to net in the competition.

At the age of 40 years and 254 days, he scored more than two decades after his first goal, which came for Maritimo on November 9, 2002.

His goal sealed a crucial win that kept Porto second in their Champions League group and three points ahead of third-placed Shakhtar Donestk after their 1-0 win over Barcelona.

On matchday three, Pepe also became the oldest outfield player ever to play in the Champions League in a 4-1 win, and now his goal has helped to knock them out.

He signed for Porto in May 2004, not long before they sealed a league, domestic cup, and Champions League Treble under Jose Mourinho, but did not feature in the European final against Monaco.

He also enjoyed spells with Real Madrid and Besiktas.

With Madrid, he won three Champions League titles, three La Liga crowns, two Copa de Reys, two Supercopa, two FIFA Club World Cups, and a UEFA Super Cup.

On the international stage, he has amassed 134 appearances for Portugal and lifted the 2016 European Championships with them, as well as the 2018/19 Nations League.

In a career spanning 714 appearances and 28 trophies won, Pepe is regarded as one of the most reliable defenders.