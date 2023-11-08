Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – A former Maryland middle school teacher was arrested and charged with having sex with an 8th grader eight years ago, according to police.

Melissa Marie Curtis, 31, is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a student while she was a teacher at Montgomery Village Middle School beginning in 2015. At the time, she was 22 years old and the victim was 14.

The Montgomery County Police Department said they opened their investigation in October after an adult male came forward with allegations of abuse, police said.

The alleged abuse occurred within a school, in Curtis’ vehicle, and at several residences in Montgomery County between January and May 2015, according to police documents obtained by Fox 5 DC.

Curtis, of Upper Marlboro, provided the teenager with alcohol and marijuana, police said.

She had sexual intercourse with him more than 20 times.

The former teacher had been a teacher for approximately two years and had also taught at Lakelands Park Middle School as well, cops said.

A warrant for Curtis’s arrest was issued on Oct. 31. She is charged with sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third and fourth-degree sexual offenses.

Police suspect that there may be additional victims.

She turned herself in on Nov. 7 and is currently awaiting a bond hearing.