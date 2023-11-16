

Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Former Kisii county Governor, James Ongwae, has thanked President William Ruto following his appointment as the chairperson of the Universal Service Advisory Council Board.

In a statement on Thursday, Ongwae said he was glad that the Head of State had picked him to be part of his Bottom Up Transformation Agenda and to serve Kenyans.

”I would also want to assure the Cabinet Secretary for ICT and Digital Economy that I will be part of his team in building this great country,” Ongwae said.

He said he will work tirelessly to ensure that the Government’s agenda to promote capacity building and innovation in ICT services and widespread ICT services across the country is realised.

He termed the council that he will be heading as a critical agency in the Kenya Kwanza Government’s agenda to digitise its services and make ICT an enabler for millions of jobs for the youth in the country.

He said the council is one of the crucial bodies that support the president’s plan for a digital economy.

ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo on Wednesday and through a gazette notice appointed Ongwae to chair the council for three years.

