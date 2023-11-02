Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Former Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan has been told to pay compensation to his ex-wife after it was confirmed that he is the biological father of their three children.

The former Ghana captain and his ex-wife, Gifty, have been embroiled in a legal battle that involved allegations of infidelity and paternity doubts for three years.

The 37-year-old was later ordered to take a DNA test which confirmed him as their father.

A court in Accra have ordered Gyan to gift his ex-wife, a house in the UK, another home in Accra, a petrol station, and two cars.

It was also ruled that the former Sunderland, Udinese, and Rennes forward must pay 25,000 Ghanaian cedis (£1,729) per month for the children.

It’s said the court ruled that Gifty had made a non-cash contribution to the purchase of the homes because she was the only one caring for the kids while Gyan plied his football career.

The four-bedroom house in Accra had been bought for her prior to their 2013 marriage.

Their marriage was annulled following a petition by the ex-Sunderland star.

Gyan announced his retirement from football in June, having scored a national record 51 goals in 109 games for Ghana.