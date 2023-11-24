Friday, November 24, 2023 – Former Chief Justice Dr. Willy Mutunga has recalled what he told former President Uhuru Kenyatta when goons invaded his Northland farm and made away with dozens of Dorper sheep.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Mutunga, who is currently a human rights crusader and activist, claimed he called the former head of state and informed him how the judiciary is important.

Mutunga said he told Uhuru that the judiciary is a pillar that protects everyone and therefore was a place where everyone will run to seek justice.

“I remember when former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s goats were stolen and trees were cut. I tried to call him to remind him that we had had that discussion, that the Judiciary is a place where the bewildered will run to and that’s why we are called the temple of justice because that’s where the Constitution protects anybody.

“Uhuru’s sons with their gun licenses where did they go?” Mutunga posed.

