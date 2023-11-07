Monday, November 6, 2023 – Former Child actor, Evan Ellingson, who was best known for starring in the 2009 movie My Sister’s Keeper, has died at age 35.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s coroners division, Ellingson was found dead in a bedroom at his residence in Fontana, California, at 11:31 a.m. on Sunday, November, 5.

His cause of death has not been determined.

According to TMZ, Ellingson’s father revealed that the actor struggled with addiction and died in a sober-living home.

One of Ellingson’s most memorable roles was as Jesse in the 2009 cancer drama My Sister’s Keeper, alongside a cast that included Cameron Diaz, Alec Baldwin, Abigail Breslin, and Jason Patric.

Ellingson, who hasn’t appeared onscreen in over 10 years, played the son of David Caruso’s Lt. Horatio Caine on CSI: Miami. Additionally, he played nephew to Kiefer Sutherland’s Jack Bauer on 24.

According to his bio on IMDb, the actor was raised in La Verne, California with his three brothers, and he was “discovered at a skate park and was asked to not only skate for the Vans PeeWee team, but to do a commercial for the Vans Company.”