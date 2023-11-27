Monday, November 27, 2023 – Terry Venables, who played for both Chelsea and Tottenham and went on to manage England, has passed away aged 80 following a lengthy battle with illness.

Venables led the Three Lions during Euro 96, guiding them to the semi-final, and also took charge of Barcelona and Tottenham during his managerial career.

A family statement read: “We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness. We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives.”

A statement from League Managers Association chief Richard Bevan read: “The LMA is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of LMA member and former LMA President Terry Venables. Our thoughts are very much with Yvette and all of Terry’s family at this time.”

Following the news of Venables’ passing ahead of Tottenham’s clash against Aston Villa, the club released a statement which read: “The Club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player and manager Terry Venables. Our deepest condolences are with Terry’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time.

“In tribute, we shall hold a minute’s applause prior to kick-off and our players will wear black armbands during this afternoon’s fixture against Aston Villa. Rest in peace, Terry.”

Venables left school in the summer of 1958 and signed for Chelsea at the age of 15. After six years with the club, he joined Spurs and went onto play for the North London outfit until 1969.

He would soon return to Tottenham as a manager in 1987 before going on to become England boss in 1994.